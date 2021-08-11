Webster Daily Weather Forecast

WEBSTER, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, August 13 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 14 Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.