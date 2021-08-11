Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

Emporia-area home sales up over July 2020; active listings decline

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome sales were up and active listings were down for Emporia last month. The Sunflower Association of Realtors says Emporia’s total home sales went from 60 units to 64 units year-to-year, up 6.7 percent. The median sale price climbed from $135,500 to $153,500. Homes last month were on the market for five days on average, down from eight days a year ago, and sold for just under 100 percent of their list prices.

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, KS
Business
City
Emporia, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#1 6 Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy