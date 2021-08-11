Emporia-area home sales up over July 2020; active listings decline

Home sales were up and active listings were down for Emporia last month. The Sunflower Association of Realtors says Emporia’s total home sales went from 60 units to 64 units year-to-year, up 6.7 percent. The median sale price climbed from $135,500 to $153,500. Homes last month were on the market for five days on average, down from eight days a year ago, and sold for just under 100 percent of their list prices.