Weather Forecast For Marshall
MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
