Weather Forecast For Marshall

MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, August 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.