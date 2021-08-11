Cancel
Lyon County, KS

Lyon County Commission may give final grant signature on A-1 Pump and Jet grant

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyon County commissioners may finalize grant work to support a local business as part of their action session Thursday. Commissioners may give final approval to a Community Development Block Grant for A-1 Pump and Jet as the business plans to move and expand. Commissioners were set to take action last week but delayed their decision so Commission Chair Rollie Martin could give his official signature.

kvoe.com

