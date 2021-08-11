Cancel
Captain Cook, HI

Weather Forecast For Captain Cook

Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel
Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bOMumuM00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

