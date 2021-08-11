Weather Forecast For Captain Cook
CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, August 14
Sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
