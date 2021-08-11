Mukwonago Daily Weather Forecast
MUKWONAGO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
