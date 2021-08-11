Cancel
Mukwonago, WI

Mukwonago Daily Weather Forecast

Mukwonago (WI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MUKWONAGO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bOMufjH00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mukwonago, WI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Tuesday sun alert in Mukwonago — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MUKWONAGO, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mukwonago. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

