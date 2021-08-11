Adapting Stephen King's The Body: Reflecting On The Nostalgic Beauty Of 1986’s Stand By Me

While there are perpetually dozens of Stephen King-related projects in the works, one of the fastest to come together in recent months is an upcoming follow-up to the 2019 adaptation of Pet Sematary. The film, set to be made as a Paramount+ original feature, was only first announced in the early months of 2021, but writer/director Lindsey Beer came aboard in May, and it’s been full steam ahead ever since. This very much includes the building of an ensemble cast, as the production has already announced a few interesting stars who will be appearing.