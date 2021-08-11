Cancel
Emory, TX

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Emory (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(EMORY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Emory. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Emory:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bOMubCN00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

