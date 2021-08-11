Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willows, CA

Wednesday sun alert in Willows — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Willows (CA) Weather Channel
Willows (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WILLOWS, CA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Willows, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Willows:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bOMuRJz00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 68 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Willows (CA) Weather Channel

Willows (CA) Weather Channel

Willows, CA
86
Followers
541
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willows, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Willows, CAPosted by
Willows (CA) Weather Channel

Willows Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Willows: Thursday, August 19: Haze; Friday, August 20: Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, August 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;

Comments / 0

Community Policy