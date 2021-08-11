Cancel
Hayesville, NC

Weather Forecast For Hayesville

Posted by 
Hayesville (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HAYESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bOMtyDd00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hayesville, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

