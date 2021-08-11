Cancel
Waterford, CA

Waterford Weather Forecast

Waterford (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WATERFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bOMtms900

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

