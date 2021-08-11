Cancel
Comstock Park, MI

Wednesday set for rain in Comstock Park — 3 ways to make the most of it

Comstock Park (MI) Weather Channel
(COMSTOCK PARK, MI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Comstock Park, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Comstock Park:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bOMtjDy00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comstock Park, MI
