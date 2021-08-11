Groesbeck Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GROESBECK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
