Groesbeck, TX

Groesbeck Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Groesbeck (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

GROESBECK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bOMthSW00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(GROESBECK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Groesbeck. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

