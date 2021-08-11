Weather Forecast For Beverly
BEVERLY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
