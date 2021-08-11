Cancel
Rocky Point, NC

Rocky Point Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ROCKY POINT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

