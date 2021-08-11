4-Day Weather Forecast For Hawley
HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0