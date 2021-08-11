4-Day Weather Forecast For Hawley

HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.