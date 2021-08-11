Cornelius Weather Forecast

CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Haze during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight High 98 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Haze High 102 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.