Cornelius, OR

Cornelius Weather Forecast

Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bOMtc2t00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Haze

    • High 102 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

