Stony Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STONY POINT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
