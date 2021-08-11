Cancel
Lowell (IN) Weather Channel

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(LOWELL, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lowell Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lowell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bOMtaHR00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lowell (IN) Weather Channel

Lowell (IN) Weather Channel

Lowell, IN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

#Seize The Day#Personal Finance#Nws
