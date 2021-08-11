Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lithia, FL

Lithia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LITHIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bOMtZLa00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia, FL
76
Followers
546
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithia, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy