Lithia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LITHIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, August 14
Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
