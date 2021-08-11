Old Fort Weather Forecast
OLD FORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
