Richlands Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RICHLANDS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
