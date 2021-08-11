Cancel
Dingmans Ferry, PA

Wednesday has sun for Dingmans Ferry — 3 ways to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(DINGMANS FERRY, PA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Dingmans Ferry, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dingmans Ferry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bOMtOsp00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

