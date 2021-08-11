Weather Forecast For Winterville
WINTERVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
