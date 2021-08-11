4-Day Weather Forecast For Beulaville
BEULAVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
