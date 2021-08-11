Cancel
Rodeo, CA

Weather Forecast For Rodeo

 8 days ago

RODEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bOMtLEe00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

