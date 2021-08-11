Cancel
North Versailles, PA

A rainy Wednesday in North Versailles — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel
North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(NORTH VERSAILLES, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in North Versailles Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Versailles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bOMtKLv00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel

North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel

North Versailles, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

