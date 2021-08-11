Cancel
Manchester, MD

Manchester Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Manchester (MD) Weather Channel
Manchester (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MANCHESTER, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bOMtIaT00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manchester (MD) Weather Channel

Manchester (MD) Weather Channel

Manchester, MD
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

