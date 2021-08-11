Cancel
Lamont, CA

Wednesday sun alert in Lamont — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Lamont (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(LAMONT, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lamont. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lamont:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bOMtHhk00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

