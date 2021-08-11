Cancel
Hazel Park, MI

A rainy Wednesday in Hazel Park — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel
Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(HAZEL PARK, MI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Hazel Park, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hazel Park:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bOMtCI700

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

