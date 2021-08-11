Morganfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MORGANFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
