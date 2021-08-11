Cancel
Morganfield, KY

Morganfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MORGANFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bOMtBPO00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morganfield, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

