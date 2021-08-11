Cancel
Crestline, CA

Crestline Daily Weather Forecast

Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bOMt65000

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crestline (CA) Weather Channel

Crestline (CA) Weather Channel

Crestline, CA
