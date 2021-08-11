Crestline Daily Weather Forecast

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.