Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Locarno Review: A Thousand Fires is a Beguiling, Epic Portrait of a Family in Flux

By Leonardo Goi
thefilmstage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time we hear music in Saeed Taji Farouky’s mesmeric A Thousand Fires is also the first time we’re offered a glimpse of the viscous substance around which the whole documentary orbits. Set in the Magway region of Myanmar, it concerns a family struggling to make ends meet by drilling oil in an unregulated field—a Heart of Darkness-like landscape dotted with derricks, huts, and countless fires. We open with a man cranking a manual well, but it takes a few moments for Farouky to show the fruits of his work; when it happens, the oil splashes through the frame in a kaleidoscope of colors, an impossibly gorgeous vision of shapeshifting hues, accompanied by a synths-heavy melody, a murmur of the Earth. It’s a marriage of sounds and visuals that turns oil into a magic potion, an amniotic liquid, less a resource to be exploited than an ancestral lattice tying humans and land together.

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Epic#Locarno Review#Hale County#Palestinian#British#Burmese#Southeast Asian#Western#Afghani#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Moviesoneroomwithaview.com

A Thousand Fires – Locarno Film Festival 2021 Review

The Magway region of central Myanmar may be home to one of the world’s oldest petroleum industries, but the business’ possibilities do not trickle down to those extracting the lucrative product from the earth. Saeed Taji Farouky’s documentary A Thousand Fires focuses on husband and wife Thein Shwe and Htwe Tin, who live a precarious existence running an unregulated oil field. The days are filled with repetitive, often physically demanding tasks but also moments of reflection, levity, faith, and stillness. At night, they watch football on television and support their son’s own sporting aspirations, with hope and faith in a more comfortable future for him.
MoviesNewsTimes

Locarno Film 'My Brothers Dream Awake' Paints a Portrait of Adolescent Dreams Burned by the Chilean System

Two boys are sitting on a hill at the edge of a forest, under a massive stone wall towering above them. Dreaming, laughing, joking, like any other teenagers. The menacing sound of a doorbell foreshadows their happiness, and we begin to understand: the protagonists of the film are living between the walls of a juvenile detention center. This is “Mis hermanos sueñan despiertos” (My Brothers Dream Awake), the new film of the Mapuche Chilean filmmaker Claudia Huaiquimilla, which premiered in the Cineasti del Presente competition at the 74th Locarno Film Festival.
MoviesSFGate

Locarno Premiere 'Shankar's Fairies' Is an Intimate Family Enterprise

Irfana Majumdar’s “Shankar’s Fairies” is an intimate family enterprise in more ways than one. The film revolves around the tight nuclear family of a senior police officer and their major domo in Lucknow, Northern India in 1962; it is based on the childhood memories of her mother Nita Kumar, who is the writer, producer and production designer on the film; and Majumdar’s husband Gaurav Saini serves as associate director and casting director and also plays the police officer.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: AL NAHER: A Sparse Emotional Thriller Awash in Allegory [Locarno 2021]

Al Naher (2021) Film Review from the 74th Annual Locarno Film Festival, a movie written and directed by Ghassan Salhab, starring Yumna Marwan and Ali Suliman. Amidst the rural Lebanese landscape, a woman and a man (Yumna Marwan and Ali Suliman) are suddenly left alone. The restaurant staff at the café where they were somberly having a meal suddenly disappear, and the electricity flickers off. Cell reception has vanished, too, leaving the couple fully isolated from the rest of the world. Strange weather events occur in sequence: dark clouds quickly shroud the café’s patio only to disappear just as fast; violent gusts of wind blow about and then rapidly die down; thick onsets of mist rise and then dissipate. And then there’s the unmarked fighter jets soaring overhead, sometimes in coordinated fashion and sometimes not, with intermittent sonic booms and thin vapor trails crisscrossing the sky.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Locarno Review: The Sacred Spirit is a Magical, Bewitching Space Oddity

Welcome to the OVNI-Levante Ufology Association, please take a seat. It’s the 37th meeting for this band of alien-obsessed misfits from Elche, Spain, and the last to be chaired by president Julio before he’ll pass away and leave the helm to his second in command, “Cosmic Pharaoh” José Manuel (Nacho Fernández). Not exactly the best time for a cabinet reshuffling, considering the six-strong OVNI-Levante has spent the past few months (years?) gearing up for a cosmic event which, the President has promised, will change the world as we know it. The date is looming; there’s no time to lose. Is it an extraterrestrial sighting these drifters are bracing for? An invasion? And how, if at all, is the mystery related with the disappearance of José Manuel’s 10-year-old niece Vanessa, gone missing 25 days ago?
MoviesPosted by
TheConversationAU

Ablaze review: a powerful, personal portrait of Aboriginal activist and filmmaker Bill Onus

Review: Ablaze, directed by Alec Morgan and Tiriki Onus Opera singer Tiriki Onus comes across a dusty, aged suitcase stowed away in the basement. It belonged to his grandfather, Bill Onus, and contains lots of still images — including young men painted up for Corroboree. Not long after, a reel of film surfaces from another archive. It has no notation or audio, but is believed to be linked to Bill Onus. Tiriki’s interest is sparked, and he begins a quest to better understand his grandfather’s life: a man who had passed before he was born, but who loomed large. The...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Locarno 2021 Review: HEAVENS ABOVE, Serbian Nihilistic Comedy of Sinning, Capitalism

Serbian director Srdjan Dragojevic introduced his latest work Heavens Above in the International Competition at the Locarno Film Festival. The dark comedy is a triptych of stories mapping the transition from communism to capitalism in the Balkan region (neither Serbia nor Yugoslavia are explicitly mentioned, though the localization of the story can be easily identified) through religious motifs.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Brotherhood’: Locarno Review

Three young siblings work as shepherds in Bosnia after their father is sent to jail in this quiet documentary. Dir: Francesco Montagner. Czech Republic/Italy 2021. 97 minutes. Religious and family ties intertwine thornily in Brotherhood, Czech-based Italian director Franceso Montagner’s intimate and empathetic study of three Muslim siblings working as shepherds in rural Bosnia. Tracing how the trio copes with the enforced absence of a firebrand father during his 23-month prison sentence for terrorist offences, the film combines topical and timeless themes to low-key but cumulatively compelling effect. One of very few feature-length documentaries at Locarno, this Czech/Italian co-production is likely to find favour at non-fiction-oriented festivals in coming months prior to further small-screen exposure.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash’: Locarno Review

Indonesian auteur Edwin adapts Eka Kurniawan’s free-wheeling novel for the big screen. Dir: Edwin. Indonesia/Germany/Singapore. 2021. 114 minutes. The pulpy fiction of Eka Kurniawan — ’Indonesian literature’s Quentin Tarantino’ — experiences an inglorious first big-screen adaptation with the plodding genre-blender Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash. Premiering in the main competition at Locarno ahead of a North American bow in Toronto, this lurid, romantically-inflected tale of a hot-head brawler plagued by erectile dysfunction seems unlikely to mark a rebound for mono-monikered director/co-writer Edwin.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Hinterland’: Locarno Review

Back to Vienna of old with Stefan Ruzowitsky’s propulsive post-war thriller. Dir: Stefan Ruzowitzky. Austria / Luxembourg 2021. 99 minutes. The Third Man meets Se7en amid the chaos of post-Second World War Vienna in atmospheric serial-killer thriller Hinterland, a welcome return to the limelight for director Stefan Ruzowitzky some 13 years after his The Counterfeiters landed the international Oscar. Built around a powerhouse performance by Murathan Muslu as a battle-scarred veteran enmeshed in a nightmarish murder-mystery, the film imaginatively deploys green-screen technology to conjure off-kilter visions of the Austrian capital a century ago.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Locarno Review: Phil Tippett’s 30-Years-in-the-Making Passion Project Mad God is an Insane Creation

In Mad God, a character called “The Last Man” (played by the great Repo Man director Alex Cox) runs a laboratory sending miniature explorers into the bowels of a layered Dantean hell that might be a reflection of his own psyche––or more likely still: that of the filmmaker. The man in question is Phil Tippett, a legendary Hollywood special effects guru, two-time Oscar winner, and Ray Harryhausen disciple whose eye-watering résumé reads like a highlight reel of 21st-century pop culture ephemera: designing the Cantina masks, AT-ATs, and Jabba the Hutt for George Lucas; being credited as “Dinosaur Supervisor” on Jurassic Park; and animating everything from the holochess set on the Millennium Falcon to the ED-209 in Robocop and the swarming hoards of bugs in Starship Troopers. What a life.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: AMANSA TIAFI: An Exercise in Style Over Substance [Locarno 2021]

Amansa tiafi (2021) Film Review from the 74th Annual Locarno Film Festival, a movie directed by Kofi Ofosu-Yeboah, and starring Briggitte Appiah, David Klu, Ricky Kofi Adelayitar, Brimah Watara, and Dickson Owusu. Amansa tiafi (Public Toilet Africa) is a film from Ghana mainly about a woman named Ama (Briggitte Appiah)...
MusicPaste Magazine

Portrait of an Artist on Fire: Documenting Trauma in Val and One More Time with Feeling

“I don’t think life is a story. We all hope it is,” Nick Cave ruminates, as he sits in the back of a car careening through the streets of London, clutching his coffee cup and glancing out the window. He intermittently turns his face to look at director Andrew Dominik, who’s asking questions meant to prod Cave’s insight into his music, and his life, and his creative process, and the horrific event which has altered the course of all three. Life isn’t a story, but narratives are how we make sense of life—the same way Cave’s songs once functioned as stories to make sense of his own, and the way Dominik’s 2016 documentary One More Time with Feeling attempts to make sense of loss.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

The movie 'Ema' is a cinematic portrait of a woman on fire, in and out of focus

"Ema," Pablo Larraín's follow-up to "Jackie," his 2016 portrait of Jacqueline Kennedy - set in the aftermath of her husband's assassination, and refracted through a prism that defined and distorted its subject - obeys a similar cinematic logic, but to a very different end. Like the Chilean filmmaker's earlier movie, which earned actress Natalie Portman an Oscar nomination, Larraín's latest work also centers on a mesmerizing female character under emotional stress, while also telling its story with a slippery sense of what is true and what is manufactured.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy