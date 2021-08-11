Cancel
Camano Island, WA

Camano Island Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bOMsy2a00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel

Camano Island, WA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

