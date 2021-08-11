Camano Island Daily Weather Forecast
CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
