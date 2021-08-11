Cancel
Canal Fulton, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Canal Fulton

Posted by 
Canal Fulton (OH) Weather Channel
Canal Fulton (OH) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CANAL FULTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bOMsvOP00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canal Fulton (OH) Weather Channel

Canal Fulton (OH) Weather Channel

Canal Fulton, OH
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

