4-Day Weather Forecast For Canal Fulton
CANAL FULTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
