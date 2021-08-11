4-Day Weather Forecast For Canal Fulton

CANAL FULTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.