Axton, VA

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Axton

Axton (VA) Weather Channel
Axton (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(AXTON, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Axton Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Axton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bOMsrrV00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Axton (VA) Weather Channel

Axton (VA) Weather Channel

