Daily Weather Forecast For Floral City
FLORAL CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 13
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, August 14
Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0