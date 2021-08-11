Caldwell Weather Forecast

CALDWELL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 92 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.