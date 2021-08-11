Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambrills, MD

Gambrills Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Gambrills (MD) Weather Channel
Gambrills (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

GAMBRILLS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bOMsj2v00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Gambrills (MD) Weather Channel

Gambrills (MD) Weather Channel

Gambrills, MD
68
Followers
547
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gambrills, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Gambrills, MDPosted by
Gambrills (MD) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Gambrills

(GAMBRILLS, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gambrills. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Gambrills, MDPosted by
Gambrills (MD) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Gambrills

(GAMBRILLS, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gambrills. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy