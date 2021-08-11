Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, IN

Austin Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Austin (IN) Weather Channel
Austin (IN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

AUSTIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bOMsXP500

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Austin (IN) Weather Channel

Austin (IN) Weather Channel

Austin, IN
115
Followers
547
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy