Austin Daily Weather Forecast
AUSTIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0