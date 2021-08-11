4-Day Weather Forecast For Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
