Lakeville, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lakeville

Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel
Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LAKEVILLE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bOMsWWM00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

