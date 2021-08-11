4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkview
ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
