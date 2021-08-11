Grieving Owner-Operator of Promised Land Organic Farm in Yardley Gets Help with Summer Harvest

The Hansen Family of Promised Land Organic Farm in Yardley. Image via Promised Land Organic Farm.

A Yardley organic farm family, left short-handed and heavy-hearted by the passing of its matriarch, received some unexpected help with a labor-intensive task. Freda R. Savana, for the Bucks County Herald, covered the volunteers who responded to this grieving clan at Promised Land Organic Farm.

Paul Hansen and his wife, Jackie, were the owner-operators of Promised Land Organic Farm in Yardley. Since 1992, with their extended family, the Hansens tilled, weeded, seeded, watered, and harvested — all with an eye toward environmental sustainability.

When Jackie Hansen died unexpectedly this summer, the agribusiness faced several challenges. Primary among them was picking voluminous amounts of ripened crops.

Word of the loss reached the ear — and heart — of Jackie Ricotta, professor of horticulture and chair of the Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture at Delaware Valley University .

Ricotta mustered student forces to harvest 1,000 pounds of vegetables that included potatoes, kale, beets, tomatoes, and green beans.

The bounty is being donated to the Penndel Food Pantry .

“The Hansens are very kind,” said Ricotta. They often hosted DelVal students for field trips, where, Ricotta said, “Paul was an excellent teacher.”

“The family would like to focus on the good that is coming out of this sad situation. It really is a testament to the wonderful, supportive farm community in Bucks County,” said Ricotta.

More on this story is at the Bucks County Herald .