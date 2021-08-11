Cancel
North Palm Beach, FL

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

North Palm Beach (FL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(NORTH PALM BEACH, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over North Palm Beach Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Palm Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bOMrzt600

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 80 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 80 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 80 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

