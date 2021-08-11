Weather Forecast For Dry Ridge

DRY RIDGE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



