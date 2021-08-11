Cancel
Dry Ridge, KY

Weather Forecast For Dry Ridge

Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

DRY RIDGE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bOMruTT00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dry Ridge, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

