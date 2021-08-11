Weather Forecast For Dry Ridge
DRY RIDGE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
