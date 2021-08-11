South Pittsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, August 14
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
