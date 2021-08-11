Cancel
South Pittsburg, TN

South Pittsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bOMrtak00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

