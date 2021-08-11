Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whittier, NC

Whittier Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Whittier (NC) Weather Channel
Whittier (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WHITTIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bOMrcpd00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Whittier (NC) Weather Channel

Whittier (NC) Weather Channel

Whittier, NC
116
Followers
547
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy