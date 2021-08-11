Delmar Weather Forecast
DELMAR, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
