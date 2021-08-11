Quarryville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
QUARRYVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
