Edinburg Daily Weather Forecast

EDINBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 98 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



