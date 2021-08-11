Edinburg Daily Weather Forecast
EDINBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
